Economist sees inflation waning

Edmond Seifried wants to talk about inflation – how much it's been lately, what it's been historically and where it's headed shortly.

From August 2020 through August 2021, inflation has been 5.3%, almost triple the rate recorded during the preceding 25 years, he said.

“And it has everybody worried, and rightly so,” he said during a recent phone interview.

The Pennsylvania-based economist doesn't expect inflation to remain at the higher rate, however.

Seifried will share his insights Thursday during STAR Financial Bank's 20th annual Economic Forum. He is professor emeritus of economics and business at Lafayette College in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Attendance at the morning and afternoon virtual events is by invitation only and will include question-and-answer periods.

Seifried prefers to cover one topic thoroughly in his economic outlook presentations rather than quickly touch on several. His focus this year is inflation.

The question, he said, is whether the higher rate experienced over the past year will persist or be temporary.

“That question is extremely difficult,” he said, adding that smart people will argue in support of both views.

Polls show consumers think higher inflation will continue for at least the next three years, Seifried said. The Federal Reserve has forecast 2.2% inflation for 2022 and 2023 before it will return to historic levels.

For the 25 years ending with 2019, annual inflation averaged 1.8%, Seifried said.

“So who's right?” he asked. “I've looked at it, I think, every way I can look at it.”

Seifried has a few reasons for believing higher inflation rates are temporary.

Shipping bottlenecks related to the COVID-19 pandemic have nudged inflation rates higher, he said. When raw materials and finished products are stuck in ports, manufacturers can't keep up their production rates.

“When inventories are low, why should (retailers) put anything on sale?” he asked.

Another factor, in Seifried's opinion, has been unemployment benefits that were “too generous.” Some employers had to raise wages to fill jobs, another factor feeding inflation, he said.

The global semiconductor shortage has slowed auto production, sending car and truck prices higher, which also contributed to inflation.

Seifried predicted the chip shortage will entice more manufacturers to set up chip production, which will increase supply and inevitably push down prices.

When Seifried focused more narrowly on which category was most responsible for the jump in inflation, he landed on durable goods. Those are products meant to last several years, including cars, refrigerators and dishwashers.

Consumers who received federal stimulus payments during the pandemic couldn't spend the money on travel or in-person entertainment. Instead, he said, they bought big-screen TVs and replaced aging appliances.

As a result, demand ramped up sharply just when production levels were waning. That drove up prices, Seifried said.

The average inflation rate for durable goods from 1995 to 2019 was negative 1.9%, reflecting dropping prices for items such as TVs, he said.

But from 2020 to 2021, inflation increased by 7% – or almost a 9 percentage point gain.

“To me, that's the culprit” driving overall higher inflation, Seifried said.

When manufacturing production levels rebound and shipping channels fully reopen, he said, abundant supplies will drive down prices and inflation.

