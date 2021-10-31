'Lies, cheating': I&M looks at thermostat wars

Indiana Michigan Power says that if your partner, roommate or spouse is changing the thermostat behind your back or arguing with you about the thermostat setting, you're not alone.

The Fort Wayne-based electric utility last week released results of its Thermostat Rumble survey, saying “the temperature in your home can become a true rumble complete with espionage, distraction techniques, lies, cheating and even sabotage.”

The lighthearted survey was conducted online from Sept. 20 to Oct. 3. Responses were collected via email, Next Door and Twitter. Out of the 8,000 participants, 930 are married or live with a partner. The survey was not a scientifically valid sampling.

But the stories it gathered were too good not to share.

“My wife and I are celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary and one thing I've learned over the last 10 years, the rule of 'happy wife, happy life' definitely applies to the thermostat,” one person wrote on the survey.

Katie Davis, I&M's vice president of external affairs and customer experience, said the first-of-its-kind survey “was a fun way for our customers to take a look at how households deal with one of the most noticeable uses of energy, which is heating and cooling our homes.”

“The survey was also a way to mark October's Energy Awareness Month and inform customers about the different energy-saving programs that are available to them,” she said in a statement.

National Energy Awareness Month encourages the government and companies to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and managing the nation's energy resources.

Half of the survey's respondents said they control the thermostat, while the other 50% said it's a mutual decision or even an all-out brawl on who sets the dial.

The survey showed temperature setting was likely to be the biggest thing to spark a disagreement among those living in a household. It ranked as more contentious than who was going to handle cooking dinner or take out the garbage.

Almost 60% of respondents admitted to changing the thermostat when their partner wasn't looking.

As might be expected, there's no agreement on the ideal temperature.

None of the survey participants liked it above 74 degrees. Half said it should be set between 70 and 73 degrees, and 40% prefer temps at 69 degrees or below.