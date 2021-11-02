Coke pays $5.6 billion to buy BodyArmor drink

Coca-Cola Co. said Monday it paid $5.6 billion for the remaining 85% of the sports drink BodyArmor it didn't already own. It bought a 15% stake in BodyArmor in 2018.

With Coke's 2018 investment, BodyArmor gained access to the company's sprawling distribution network and sales skyrocketed.

BodyArmor had the third-highest market share in the U.S. sports drink category in 2020, with 9.3%, according to Euromonitor.

Manufacturing sees slower growth

U.S. manufacturing growth slowed in October amid growing headaches from supply-chain bottlenecks and labor shortages. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday its index of manufacturing activity dipped slightly to a reading of 60.8% in October, 0.3 percentage points below September's 61.1%. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector.

Pact ends EU tariffs on US whiskey

American whiskey producers raised a glass to celebrate a trans-Atlantic agreement to end retaliatory tariffs that sank their sales in Europe. Now comes the challenge of rebuilding brands that were stymied in those markets during the lengthy trade dispute.

U.S. whiskey exports to the EU plunged by 37%, from $702 million to $440 million, from 2018 to 2020, according to the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.