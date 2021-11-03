Facebook to end face recognition

Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete the faceprints of more than 1 billion people amid growing concerns about the technology and its misuse by governments, police and others.

Jerome Pesenti, vice president of artificial intelligence for Facebook's new parent company, Meta, said the decision would “result in the deletion of more than a billion people's individual facial recognition templates.” He said the company was trying to weigh the positive uses for the technology “against growing societal concerns, especially as regulators have yet to provide clear rules.”

Facebook didn't immediately respond to questions about how people could verify that their image data was deleted, or what it would be doing with the underlying technology.

Zillow will eliminate buying, selling homes

Zillow Group said Tuesday that it will stop buying and selling homes, citing the “unpredictability” of forecasting housing prices.

The Seattle real estate information company said winding down its Zillow Offers homebuying and selling unit will take several quarters and result in about a 25% reduction in its workforce.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Zillow said it would pause buying homes through the end of 2021, citing a backlog in renovations and other operations due to labor and supply constraints. The idea was to temporarily stop buying homes and focus on selling those it had already purchased.

The company disclosed Tuesday it took a write-down of about $340 million because it bought homes during the third quarter at prices that exceed Zillow's estimates for what those properties will fetch in the future.