Fed set to pull back aid efforts
To reduce bond, Treasury buys as economy recovers
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER | Associated Press
WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve will begin dialing back the extraordinary economic aid it's provided since the pandemic erupted last year, a response to high inflation that looks likely to persist longer than it did just a few months ago.
In a statement Wednesday after its latest policy meeting, the Fed said it will start reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in the coming weeks, by $15 billion a month, though it reserved the right to change that pace.
Those purchases have been intended to hold down long-term interest rates to encourage borrowing and spending. With the economy recovering, that's no longer needed.
The Fed will slow its $80 billion in Treasury purchases by $10 billion a month and its $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities by $5 billion in November and December, and said similar reductions “will likely be appropriate” in the following months. That suggests the central bank might decide to accelerate its pullback in bond-buying if inflation worsens.
If the pace is maintained, the bond purchases would end altogether in June. At that time, the Fed could decide to raise its benchmark short-term interest rate, which affects many consumer and business loans.
The meeting occurred as Jerome Powell's future as Fed chair remains uncertain. President Joe Biden has yet to announce whether he will renominate Powell for another four-year term.
Powell's current term expires in early February, but previous presidents have usually announced such decisions in the late summer or early fall.
Treasury trims debt auctions
The U.S. Treasury Department plans to start scaling back the size of some of its government debt auctions. The government began selling debt at accelerated levels to fund the trillion-dollar-plus support bills Congress started passing in spring 2020 after the pandemic forced millions of people out of work. The reductions announced Wednesday would result in an $84 billion reduction in Treasury auctions from November through January. The Treasury auctions this quarter could be altered if Congress does not suspend or increase the debt limit.
