UAW members reject John Deere's 2nd offer

Members of the United Auto Workers union rejected a second deal with Deere & Co., extending a nearly three-week-long strike. The second rejected deal included larger wage increases, no new tiers to retirement benefits and a signing bonus of $8,500.

About 10,000 Deere employees went on strike Oct. 14 for the first time since 1986, having rejected a prior deal calling for a 5% to 6% wage hike for the first year.

Lincoln earnings down from 2020

Lincoln National Corp. on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $318 million, or $1.68 per diluted common share, a 20% decline from the $398 million, or $2.01 a share, for the same three months of 2020.

The Radnor, Pennsylvania-based financial services company reported $5.24 billion in revenues, a 2% decrease from the prior year. Lincoln was founded in Fort Wayne in 1905, where it continues to employ hundreds.

Holly Shopping begins Nov. 27

The Days of Holly Shopping begins Nov. 27 and runs every Saturday through Dec. 18.

The 2021 Days of Holly Shopping is being presented by the Downtown Improvement District in partnership with community sponsors 97.3 WMEE, Fort Wayne Newspapers, Fort Wayne Metals, Hanning & Bean Enterprises Inc., Northwest Bank and WANE-TV.