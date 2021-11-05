Trade deficit in September highest ever

WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit hit an all-time high of $80.9 billion in September as American exports fell sharply while imports, even with supply-chain problems, kept climbing.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the September deficit topped the previous record of $73.2 billion set in June.

The deficit is the gap between what the United States exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from foreign countries.

In September, exports plunged 3%, to $207.6 billion, while imports rose 0.6%, to $288.5 billion. The politically sensitive goods deficit with China shot up 15% in September, to $36.5 billion.

Ferguson acquires video production firm

A local marketing communications agency is expanding its services to include video production, officials announced Thursday.

Ferguson has acquired Indianapolis-based video production company Scofield Digital Storytelling for an undisclosed sum.

Although some video team members will be based in Fort Wayne, Scofield's core operations will remain in Indianapolis, and the company will continue to operate under the Scofield brand, according to a news release.

Vera Bradley, Peanuts form partnership

Vera Bradley Inc. on Thursday announced its first collaboration with the beloved brand Peanuts on a new Snoopy-themed holiday collection.

The Vera Bradley + Peanuts collection of totes, backpacks, blankets and sleepwear features three limited-edition patterns – “Ski Slope Snoopy,” “Snoopy Fair Isle” and “Ski Jump Snoopy.”

Daren Hull, Vera Bradley brand president, said the local company's staff is “delighted to team up with Peanuts on this collection and hope it brings joy to both Vera Bradley fans and Peanuts enthusiasts alike.”