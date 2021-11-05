Zimmer quarterly earnings drop 40%

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $146 million, or 69 cents per diluted common share, a 40% drop compared with the $243 million, or $1.16 a share, posted for last year's third quarter.

The Warsaw-based orthopedic devices manufacturer's earnings were negatively affected by a reduction in elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Zimmer Biomet's largest product categories are artificial knees and hips.

The company also reported $1.92 billion in net sales, which were flat compared with the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.

Ashtyn Evans, an Edward Jones senior analyst based in St. Louis, reviewed the financial filing.

Zimmer Biomet's quarterly earnings were higher than expected but sales were slightly below analysts' estimates, she wrote.

Evans believes elective surgeries will gradually rebound. She found another positive.

“Zimmer continues to make progress in its robotic surgery approvals, which is encouraging,” she wrote.

Bryan Hanson, the company's chairman, president and CEO, praised employees for their “dedication, resilience and performance during this challenging time.”

“Despite the continued challenges and market pressures in the third quarter, we drove significant progress in the advancement of our business priorities and continued focus on execution to create value and deliver on our mission,” he said in a statement.

Hanson continued: “Our underlying business remains strong, fueled by our transformation and the launch of new innovative products that can make a difference for our customers and for patients.”

