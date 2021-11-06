Deeper loss forecast, Peloton shares fall

Peloton suffered its worst day as a publicly traded company Friday after telling investors it will likely lose more money than it had expected in fiscal 2022.

The New York City-based exercise bike and treadmill company said it expects subscriptions to drop 6% and losses in 2022 of between $425 million and $475 million.

Peloton's stock fell $30.42, or 35%, to close Friday at $56.64. Ten months ago, its shares topped $171.

Honda expects smaller profit

Japanese automaker Honda lowered its profit and vehicle sales forecasts for the fiscal year, pointing Friday to shortages of computer chips and rising material costs.

Honda Motor Co. recorded a 31% drop in its fiscal second quarter profit, to 166.6 billion yen ($1.5 billion) from 240.9 billion yen last year. Quarterly sales slipped 7%, to 3.4 trillion yen ($30 billion).

Honda expects a 555 billion yen ($4.9 billion) profit for the fiscal year through March 2022. That's down 16% from the previous fiscal year, and lower than an earlier forecast for a 670 billion yen ($5.9 billion) profit.

Chip shortage hits Nintendo Switch

The shortage in computer chips needed to make the Nintendo Switch machine is a serious problem unlikely to be resolved soon, the president of the Japanese video-game maker said Friday.

Shuntaro Furukawa told said the dearth of computer chips was behind Nintendo's decision to cut its forecast for Switch sales for the fiscal year through March to 24 million machines from an earlier 25.5 million units. He said plans for the next fiscal year and beyond were even more difficult to predict.

On Thursday, the company reported a 19% profit drop for the fiscal first half, mainly because of a significant boost in profit the previous year, when people stuck at home by the pandemic turned to its products.