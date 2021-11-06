Economy adds 531,000 jobs in October

WASHINGTON – America's employers boosted their hiring last month, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown.

Friday's report from the Labor Department also showed the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September. That is a comparatively low level, though still well above the pre-pandemic jobless rate of 3.5%.

And the report showed that the job gains in August and September weren't as weak as initially reported. The government revised its estimate of hiring for those two months by a hefty combined 235,000 jobs.

All told, the figures point to an economy that is steadily recovering from the pandemic recession, with healthy consumer spending prompting companies in nearly every industry to add workers.

Though the effects of COVID-19 are still causing severe supply shortages, heightening inflation and keeping many people out of the workforce, employers are finding gradually more success in filling near-record-high job postings.

“This is the kind of recovery we can get when we are not sidelined by a surge in COVID cases,” said Nick Bunker, director of economic research at the employment website Indeed. “The speed of employment gains has faltered at times this year, but the underlying momentum of the U.S. labor market is quite clear.”

By most barometers, the economic recovery appears solidly on track. Services companies in such areas as retail, banking and warehousing have reported a sharp jump in sales. Sales of new and existing homes surged last month. And consumer confidence rose in October after three straight declines.

At the same time, though, the country remains 4.7 million jobs short of the number it had before the pandemic flattened the economy in March 2020.

The effects of the virus are still discouraging some people from traveling, shopping, eating out and attending entertainment venues. The least-advantaged Americans, many of them women and people of color, are still struggling.