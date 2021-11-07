Business calendar

Duane Schuman, a local Edward Jones financial adviser, will host a coffee club at 10 a.m. Thursday at 112 N. Randolph St. in Garrett. Technology stocks and current market conditions are discussed. Call 357-5800 to attend via phone, in-person or by replay option.

James (Jay) A. Bailey will keynote the Dr. Daryl Yost Ideas@Work Event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, which is hosted by the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center. Ask questions at jthomas@niic.net or 416-3441. Register at theniic.org/wp-content/uploads/dlm_uploads/2020/10/2022-Ideas@Work-Sponsorship-Form_10-20-21.pdf.