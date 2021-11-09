Idea of Musk selling stock drops shares of Tesla

Tesla shares fell nearly 5% on Monday after CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker – more than $20 billion worth by most calculations – based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter over the weekend.

According to analyst Daniel Ives of Wedbush Securities, Musk owns about 23% of Tesla's stock and has about $10 billion in taxes coming due for stock options that vest next summer.

Much of Musk's wealth is held in shares of Tesla, which does not pay him a cash salary.

“I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock,” Musk tweeted.

Many on Wall Street assumed Musk would be selling 5% of his stake, Ives said, but even doubling that number doesn't cause him or his firm great concern.

“Tesla remains in pole position to drive this EV adoption curve to the next level both domestically and globally with Musk & Co. leading the way,” Ives wrote to clients.

As of Friday, Tesla shares had gained more than 40% since last month when the company announced a record profit for the third quarter. Last week, Tesla shares hit $1,229,91 per share. It's the most valuable carmaker in the world, with a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion.

On Monday, shares fell to $1,162.00, down $60.09 for the day.