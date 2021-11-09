Remington moving HQ to Georgia

ATLANTA – Gun-maker Remington Firearms will move its headquarters from New York to Georgia, with plans to open a factory and research operation there.

The company announced Monday it would invest $100 million in the operation in LaGrange, Georgia, southwest of Atlanta, hiring 856 during a five-year period.

The company owns the parts of the former Remington Outdoor Co. that make rifles, shotguns and some handguns after the former parent auctioned its assets in pieces last year during a bankruptcy proceeding in Alabama.

Investors doing business as the Roundhill Group purchased the Remington-branded gun-making business for $13 million.

Louisiana damage to cost $10.6 billion

Insurance companies are on track to pay at least $10.6 billion to cover Louisiana claims for damage caused by Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said.

The number could grow slightly larger. The insurance department said policyholders have two years from the date of the storm to resolve their insurance claims before they have to file a lawsuit to preserve their rights to continue negotiations with insurance companies.

Another record day seen on Wall Street

Wall Street clawed its way to more records Monday, with stock indexes creeping higher after another listless day of trading.

The S&P 500 inched up by 4.17 points to 4,701.70. It's the eighth straight day the index has set an all-time high, tying its longest winning streak since April 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104.27 to 36,432.22, and the Nasdaq composite gained 10.77 to 15,982.36. They also set records.