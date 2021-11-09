Stocks start mixed, putting long winning streak in jeopardy

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street, potentially putting an extended winning streak for the market in jeopardy.

The S&P 500 index was little changed in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% and the Nasdaq was up by about as much. Small-company stocks fell.

PayPal sank almost 10% after cutting its outlook for the year and Robinhood lost 2.7% after the popular trading app reported a data breach. General Electric rose 6.2% after saying it would split into three companies.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45%.

Global stock markets were mixed Tuesday. London opened little-changed while Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced. Tokyo and Sydney declined.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London lost less than 0.1%, to 7,298.82, and the DAX in Frankfurt advanced 0.1%, to 16,070.01. The CAC 40 in Paris shed less than 0.1%, to 7,042.55.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%, to 3,507.00, while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 0.8%, to 29,285.46. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was 0.2% higher, at 24,813.13.

The Kospi in Seoul lost 0.1%, to 2,962.46, while Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.2%, to 7,434.20.

India's Sensex sank 0.3%, to 60,353.72. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta advanced while Singapore declined.