Aluminum plant coming to Syracuse

Aluminum Insights has announced a $17.5 million investment in a new aluminum extrusion facility in Syracuse.

The company's equipment will be installed in a new 76,000-square-foot building, which will feature 500 kilowatts of rooftop solar and eight acres of native grassland and trees surrounding the plant, Aluminum Insights said in a statement.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. committed an investment of $825,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits, the statement said. It said these tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and investments are made.

Site construction is underway, the statement said. It said installation of the extrusion equipment is to begin in early January and is expected to be fully operational in April.

Wholesale inflation soars with gas prices

Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% last month from a year earlier, matching September's record annual gain.

The Labor Department reported Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it hits consumers, rose 0.6% last month from September, pushed higher by surging gasoline prices.

Hartford latest to cut links to tar sands

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. said Tuesday it expects to end all tar-sands investments by Dec. 31, two years ahead of its commitment.

It's joining scores of financial institutions that are restricting fossil fuel business with oil, liquefied natural gas, oil sands and arctic drilling, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.