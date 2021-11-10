Hershey buys Dot's Homestyle Pretzels for $1.2 billion

Hershey is expanding its salty snack portfolio with the purchase of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels and Bluffton-based Pretzels Inc., which makes the snacks.

The Hershey Co. said Wednesday it will spend $1.2 billion for North Dakota-based Dot’s Pretzels LLC as well as Pretzels Inc., which operates plants in Bluffton and Plymouth, Indiana, and Lawrence, Kansas. The deal is expected to close later this year.

Hershey President and CEO Michele Buck said Dot’s is the fastest-growing pretzel brand in the U.S. and will help accelerate Hershey’s move into salty snacks.

Dot’s began more than a decade ago in the kitchen of founder Dot Henke, who made pretzels to help her family and friends get through North Dakota’s winters.

The company and Pretzels Inc. had estimated sales of $275 million in the year ended in September, Hershey said.

Hershey, which is based in Hershey, Pennsylvania, has been seeing faster growth for salty snacks such as Pirate’s Booty than its other offerings.

In the July-to-September period, for example, Hershey’s U.S. candy, mint and gum retail sales were up 8.9% from the prior year. But SkinnyPop, its popcorn brand, was up 23%, while Pirate’s Booty jumped 27%.