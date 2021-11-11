Local bank again ranked best in state

Newsweek has released the 2022 America's Best Banks rankings, and for the second year in a row, First Merchants Bank holds the top spot for best big bank based in Indiana, according to a Wednesday news release.

Newsweek also rated First Merchants Bank – Indiana's second-largest financial services holding company – as a leading bank in the U.S. for its service to clients during challenging times, the release said.

First Merchants has 16 locations in Fort Wayne.

Newsweek partnered with LendingTree on the rankings. Newsweek ranked U.S. banks based on the quality of their savings and checking accounts, considering more than 50 different factors including fees, current and historical interest rates, account terms, consumer service features, mobile app satisfaction and bank profile.

Purdue, Ford partner on EV-battery cable

Ford and Purdue University are partnering to develop a new charging-station cable with hopes of making a broader transition to electric vehicles possible.

Purdue researchers are trying to develop an alternative cooling method to prevent battery overheating with a charging cable that can deliver an increased current. The cable uses liquid as an active cooling agent, which can help extract more heat from the cable.

Jobless benefits total hits pandemic low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low 267,000 last week as the job market recovers from last year's sharp novel coronavirus downturn.

Jobless claims fell by 4,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.