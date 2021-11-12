Musk sells 3% of Tesla stake for $5 billion

DETROIT – After making a promise on Twitter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold about 4.5 million shares of the electric carmaker's stock, raising more than $5 billion.

The sales, disclosed in 10 regulatory filings late Wednesday, amount to about 3% of Musk's stake in the company. About $1.1 billion will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September.

Last weekend, Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the company, worth more than $20 billion, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The sale tweets caused a sell-off of the stock Monday and Tuesday, but it recovered some Wednesday.

Rivian tops GM in value

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks, mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the country's second-most-valuable automaker.

The California company's market valuation exceeded Ford's in its first day a public company Wednesday.

Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday, pushing its valuation to more than $90 billion. That's greater than Detroit's GM, one of the biggest auto manufacturers in the world, which sold more than 6.8 million vehicles globally last year.

Toyota adds hybrid site

Toyota Motor Corp. announced Thursday it will add a production line dedicated to hybrid powertrains at its West Virginia facility in a $240 million investment.

The announcement comes nine months after the Japanese automaker said it would invest $210 million at the plant in Buffalo, West Virginia, and add 100 new jobs to expand capacity of its four- and six-cylinder engine lines.

Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia is celebrating 25 years of producing engines and transmissions. The latest upgrade will enable the plant to play a bigger role in the production of electric vehicles in North America.