Worrying signs being seen with bond market

NEW YORK – Things look great across most financial markets, with stocks and Bitcoin near record highs.

That's not the case in the market often seen as the most steady and sober of them all – government bonds.

In the bond market, yield can be thought of as what an investor demands to be paid for lending Uncle Sam money. Normally, the longer it takes to get paid back, the more an investor wants to be paid.

But now, the gap between yields of longer-term and shorter-term Treasurys is shrinking. Such action has historically been a warning signal the bond market sees potentially tougher economic times ahead. When such movements get extreme enough, they've been a somewhat reliable predictor of recessions.

The bond market is not close to that extreme level. Market-watchers are also split on whether the reasons behind the movements are merely technical, thus easy to dismiss, or indicative of something more troubling.

Still, they're sharp enough they're worth watching, particularly when other markets seem to be exhibiting such calm. One measure of worry is the stock market recently touched its lowest level since it was first hit by the pandemic in February 2020.

One of the strangest things happening in the bond market is that a Treasury maturing in 30 years is now paying a lower yield than one maturing in 20 years. Usually, investors want to be paid more to make up for the additional risk that a surge in inflation could erode its value, among other things.

This anomaly, called an “inversion,” may just be a result of some technical trading. In other areas of the market where an inversion has historically been a predictor of recession, there is no such anomaly.

When investors sell bonds, the price falls and the yield rises. When investors are feeling more pessimistic about the economy's long-run prospects, they tend to buy long-term Treasurys, which pushes down their yields.

Shorter-term yields have been rising on expectations the Federal Reserve may hike its key overnight rate next year for the first time since 2018. With inflation high and the job market gaining steam, investors are pricing in a better than 50% probability the Fed raises rates at least twice in 2022 from its current record low.