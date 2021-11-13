Johnson & Johnson to split into 2 companies

Johnson & Johnson is peeling off a consumer health business that helped it become the world's biggest health care products maker.

The company said Friday it will separate its segment that sells Band-Aids, Listerine and over-the-counter medicines such as Tylenol from its pharmaceutical and medical device business.

Company leaders told analysts the split into two publicly traded companies will make each business more nimble in adapting to their respective markets. It also allows for a more precise allocation of capital.

CEO Alex Gorsky said that while the company's broad focus has worked in the past, the split addresses segments that “have evolved as fundamentally different businesses.”

“We've seen a significant evolution in these markets, particularly on the consumer side,” Gorsky said, referring in part to a shift toward online shopping that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The segment selling prescription drugs and medical devices – J&J's two largest businesses – will keep the Johnson & Johnson name. Its products include the cancer treatment Darzalex, a COVID-19 vaccine and medical devices for orthopedics and surgery.

The new consumer health company has yet to be named. It will house brands including Neutrogena and the iconic Band-Aids, which a company employee created more than 100 years ago.

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices pulled in a combined $19.6 billion in revenue in the company's recently completed third quarter, which turned out better than analysts expected. Consumer health brought in $3.7 billion.

The consumer health business has more than 20 brands that each have more than $150 million in annual sales, Gorsky noted. He added the portfolio includes well-known names such as Tylenol and children's Tylenol that have reached all-time highs in market share.

Johnson & Johnson, which was founded in 1886, said the split will occur in the next two years, if approved by the company's board.

J&J is beginning its split as it also undergoes a leadership transition. The company said in August that Gorsky will step down and be replaced in January by longtime company executive Joaquin Duato.

The split also comes as J&J deals with criticism from some Democrats in Congress about another corporate move. J&J is facing thousands of lawsuits claiming its talc-based baby powder, which it has stopped selling in the U.S. and Canada, caused ovarian cancer.