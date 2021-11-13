Spotify plans to buy audiobooks company

Spotify on Thursday said it will buy Solon, Ohio-based audiobooks distribution company Findaway.

Financial terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.

Spotify gained a global following first as a music streaming service, but in recent years it has made significant investments into becoming a podcast company. Findaway provides technology that helps authors distribute and produce their audiobooks. It also sells preloaded audiobook players.

CEO Musk sells off more Tesla shares

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sold another chunk of his stock after pledging to liquidate 10% of his holdings in the electric-carmaker.

Musk sold about 640,000 shares for about $687.3 million, according to two filings Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. So far this week, he has sold about 5.1 million shares worth about $5.69 billion.

About $1.1 billion of the proceeds from the sales that were made Thursday will go toward paying tax obligations for stock options granted to Musk in September.

Toshiba splitting into 3 companies

Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba said Friday it is restructuring, spinning off its energy infrastructure and computer devices businesses.

The energy infrastructure spinoff will include Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp.'s nuclear power operations. The energy business will also include the company's sustainable energy and battery businesses. Its annual sales total about $18 billion.

The other spinoff and standalone company encompasses Toshiba's computer devices and storage operations, with annual sales of $7.6 billion. Toshiba will remain a third independent company, holding what's left, such as its flash memory company Kioxia Holdings Corp. and Toshiba Tec Corp., which makes office equipment.