3 Starbucks in Buffalo set for rare union vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Never in its 50-year history has Starbucks relied on union workers to serve up frothy lattes as its U.S. cafes. But some baristas aim to change that.

Workers at three separate Starbucks stores in and around Buffalo were expected to begin voting by mail last week on whether they want to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

The National Labor Relations Board's regional office in Buffalo, which approved the vote last month, started mailing ballots Wednesday and plan to count the votes Dec. 9.

Starbucks appealed last week, asking for a delay in the election while it waits for the full NLRB in Washington to review its case. But the vote may proceed even as that review is held.

It's a rare union vote for the coffee giant, which has fought off a handful of other unionization efforts the last two decades.

It comes at a time of increasing worker unrest across the U.S.

Dan Graff, director of the Higgins Labor Program at the University of Notre Dame, said many workers are burned out and tired of playing by the pre-coronavirus rules. They were deemed essential during the pandemic but find they are still struggling with inflation, child care and disrespect from employers and customers.

“It's a fraught public space that we live in right now and more workers have had the opportunity to reflect and think about these issues,” Graff said.

Pro-union workers say they deserve more from Starbucks, which reported record sales of $29 billion in its 2021 fiscal year. They say the company had chronic problems even before the pandemic, including understaffed stores and faulty equipment. They want greater say in how stores are run and how much workers are paid.

“I think if we raise the bar at Starbucks, not only do we make it a better company, a better workplace, but we make the industry better since it is the leader in the industry,” said Jaz Brisack, who has worked for about a year at a Starbucks in downtown Buffalo.

Starbucks points to its generous benefits, including paid parental leave, a 401(k) program and free college tuition through Arizona State University.

Last month, it announced that all its U.S. workers will earn at least $15, and up to $23, an hour by next summer.

The Seattle-based company says its 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores function best when the company works directly with its employees.

“Every success we have ever achieved has been in direct partnership with one another – without an outside party between us,” said Rossann Williams, Starbucks' North America president, in a recent letter to employees that urged a no vote in Buffalo.

Williams and Starbucks founder Howard Schultz are among the company representatives who have swarmed Buffalo in recent weeks, even closing stores to hold team meetings, Brisack and other workers said.