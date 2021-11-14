China's Singles' Day fest sets mark; growth slows

BEIJING – Chinese shoppers spent $139 billion during this year's annual Singles' Day shopping extravaganza, breaking last year's record even though spending slowed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alibaba tallied $84.5 billion in spending over the festival that spanned Nov. 1 to 11, the company said Thursday, a growth of 14% compared with a nearly 93% increase last year.

Rival JD.com reported $54.6 billion in transactions this year, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 11, about a 28% increase compared with 32% growth in 2020.

The slowdown in growth for the world's largest online shopping festival comes amid reduced marketing hype and a crackdown on the technology industry.

Singles' Day has been viewed as the largest online marketing event of the year. In previous years, the festival was heavily advertised for weeks ahead of time.

But shoppers say deep discounts on what is also called “Double Eleven” are now a thing of the past and experts are predicting lower sales as the economy slows.

This year, Alibaba, the e-commerce platform that pioneered the online shopping festival more than a decade ago, decided not to showcase a running tally of its real-time gross merchandise volume – defined as the amount of transactions racked up across its platform – on its site for the shopping festival, taking on a more muted tone compared to previous glitzy marketing campaigns.

Chinese regulators have cracked down on technology companies, investigating giants including Alibaba and food delivery firm Meituan over alleged anti-competitive practices.

This year, Alibaba was fined a record $2.8 billion for violating antitrust rules. Ahead of Singles' Day, Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan were among companies asked to curb excessive marketing text messages sent to consumers during the festival.

Platforms are also reining in the marketing hype to align themselves with Chinese President Xi Jinping's calls for “common prosperity,” which includes curbing excess and advocating for more equitable distribution of wealth and resources.

“The decision not to publish a live GMV tally suggests China's major e-commerce platforms believe this consumption display is incongruent with current 'common prosperity' themes,” said Michael Norris, research strategy manager at the Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina.

“While not publishing a live GMV tally may appease local sensibilities, without careful management, it may spook foreign investors who are already concerned about Alibaba's growth prospects,” he said.

Although it was common to see consumers take advantage of deep discounts in past Singles' Day festivals to stock up on daily necessities, consumption habits have changed.

Demand is weaker amid the uncertainties brought on by the pandemic, and Singles Day is now competing with other e-commerce festivals throughout the year.