Inflation growing at 'red-hot pace'

WASHINGTON – Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected – and unwanted – houseguest who just won't leave.

For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn't stay long. It would prove “transitory,'' in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.

Yet as any American who has bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gas or a used car could tell you, inflation has settled in. And economists are now voicing a more discouraging message: Higher prices will likely last well into next year, if not beyond.

Last week, the government said its consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago – the biggest 12-month jump since 1990.

“It's a large blow against the transitory narrative,'' said Jason Furman, who was the top economic adviser in the Obama administration. “Inflation is not slowing. It's maintaining a red-hot pace.''

And the sticker shock is hitting where families tend feel it most. Bacon prices are up 20% over the past year, egg prices nearly 12%. Gasoline has surged 50%. Used cars? 26% more.

Although pay has increased for many workers, it isn't nearly enough to keep up with prices. Last month, average hourly wages in the United States, after accounting for inflation, fell 1.2% compared with October 2020.

Economists at Wells Fargo joke grimly that the Labor Department's CPI – the Consumer Price Index – should stand for “Consumer Pain Index.'' Unfortunately for consumers, especially lower-wage households, it's all coinciding with their higher spending needs right before the holiday season.

The price squeeze is escalating pressure on the Fed to shift more quickly away from years of easy-money policies. And it poses a threat to President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their ambitious spending plans.

What caused spikes?

Slammed by COVID-19, the U.S. economy collapsed in the spring of 2020 as lockdowns took effect, businesses closed or cut hours and consumers stayed home as a health precaution. Employers slashed 22 million jobs. Economic output plunged at a record-shattering 31% annual rate in last year's April-June quarter.

A brutal recession ensued.

Yet instead of sinking into a prolonged downturn, the economy staged an unexpectedly rousing recovery, fueled by massive government spending and a bevy of emergency moves by the Fed. By spring, the rollout of vaccines had emboldened consumers.

Suddenly, businesses had to scramble to meet demand. They couldn't hire fast enough to plug job openings or buy enough supplies to fill customer orders. As business roared back, ports and freight yards couldn't handle the traffic. Global supply chains became snarled.

Costs rose. And companies found they could pass along those higher costs in the form of higher prices to consumers, many of whom had managed to sock away savings during the pandemic.

“A sizeable chunk of the inflation we're seeing is the inevitable result of coming out of the pandemic,'' Furman said.

How long will it last?

Consumer price inflation will likely endure as long as companies struggle to keep up with consumers' prodigious demand for goods and services. A resurgent job market – employers have added 5.8 million jobs this year – means that Americans can continue to splurge.

And the supply chain bottlenecks show no sign of clearing.

“The demand side of the U.S. economy will continue to be something to behold,'' says Rick Rieder, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Blackrock, “and companies will continue to have the luxury of passing through prices.”

Megan Greene, chief economist at the Kroll Institute, suggested that inflation and the overall economy will eventually return to something closer to normal.

“But economists have to be very honest about defining transitory,” Green said, “and I think this could last another year easily.''