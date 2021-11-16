Airbus lands another big order

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Airbus clinched a major deal Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corp., its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show.

Air Lease, the Los Angeles-based jet financing and leasing company, added to its expanding fleet with 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321 XLRs, four A330neos and seven A350Fs.

At Airbus' prepandemic list prices, the order would exceed $15 billion, although major deals typically see manufacturers offer significant discounts to buyers. The company did not provide any details on the sale price.

Shell plans to move HQ from Netherlands

Royal Dutch Shell on Monday proposed moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to the United Kingdom and streamlining its structure in hopes of making it easier to move forward in a world transitioning away from a dependence on fossil fuels.

The mulinational oil and gas company commonly known as Shell, has been incorporated in the U.K. with Dutch tax residency and dual class shares since 2005. It said it wanted to move to a more conventional structure to make the company more competitive.

Officials said they were “unpleasantly surprised.” Shell said that while it was proud of its Dutch heritage, the changes mean it would no longer use “Royal Dutch” in its name. Shareholders will be asked to vote on the measure at a meeting Dec. 10.

China opens stock exchange in Beijing

A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs opened trading Monday with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad.

The Beijing Stock Exchange joins others in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen. Mainland exchanges are mostly off-limits to foreign investors, but some Chinese companies have shares traded in Hong Kong, a separate Chinese territory that is open to global capital.

The ruling Communist Party has promised more support for entrepreneurs who generate wealth and jobs, but is tightening control over tech companies and pressing them to invest their own money in promoting China's industry plans.