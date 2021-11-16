Japan asks US to cut metal import tariffs

TOKYO – U.S. and Japanese officials agreed Monday to launch talks aimed at settling a dispute about American tariffs on imports of Japanese steel and aluminum.

The agreement came in a meeting between U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry, Koichi Hagiuda, Japanese officials said.

Japan hopes to persuade the United States to lift tariffs imposed during President Donald Trump's administration.

The U.S. recently resolved a similar dispute with the European Union in a deal officials said addresses excess capacity that can distort the steel market. It patched up a trans-Atlantic rift and is meant to create a framework for reducing the carbon-intensity of steel and aluminum production that contributes to the warming of the earth.

Trump ordered the extra tariffs, 25% on steel imports and 10% on aluminum, in March 2018, asserting they would protect U.S. jobs and national security.

Hagiuda made it clear in the meeting that Japan wants the tariff issue “completely” resolved, in line with the World Trade Organization, trade and industry ministry officials said after the talks.

Japan considers U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imported from Japan as “problematic,” they said.

Raimondo responded to a request by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi during a meeting Monday to scrap the extra tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum exports by saying she planned to tackle the issue as a priority, the Foreign Ministry said.

Excess steel and aluminum capacity has worsened through the decades as China ramped up its output to levels that dwarf production by other countries.

China produced 1.06 billion tons of crude steel in 2020, according to the World Steel Association. The next largest producer, India, put out 100 million tons, while Japan produced 83.7 million tons and the U.S. nearly 73 million tons.

China accounts for more than half of all world aluminum output.

The two sides also issued a statement saying they will set up the “Japan-U.S. Commercial and Industrial Partnership.”

The Commerce Department and Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said they are “committed to working through JUCIP to strengthen the competitiveness, resiliency, and security of both economies.”