Big-box chains see sales jump

Sales at Home Depot and Walmart climbed during the last quarter, with the U.S. housing market red-hot.

Home Depot revenue rose 9.8%, to $36.82 billion, exceeding the $34.97 billion Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. It earned $4.13 billion, or $3.92 per share, topping projections of $3.41 as well as last year's quarterly profit of $3.4 billion.

Walmart sales rose 4.1%, to $139.21 billion, during the three months ended Oct. 31, better than the $135.43 billion a survey of industry analysts by FactSet had projected. It posted a profit of $3.1 billion, or $1.11 per share. Adjusted for one-time gains and losses, per share earnings were $1.45. That's a nickel better than Wall Street had expected. Last year, Walmart reported earnings of $5.13 billion during the same stretch.

Production growing again

U.S. industrial production rebounded in October as automakers, stung by supply chain problems, posted strong increases and the adverse effects from a hurricane that struck the country's energy complex in the Gulf of Mexico faded.

Industrial production rose 1.6% last month after a 1.3% plunge in September, the Federal Reserve reported Tuesday. The gain was double what had been expected.

The Fed attributed about half of the October gain to recovery from the effects of Hurricane Ida, which came ashore in Louisiana on Aug. 29, triggering widespread shutdowns at refineries and chemical plants. Output was also helped by an 11% jump in production of motor vehicles and parts, after two months of declines caused by severe supply chain shortages of the semiconductors needed as component parts.

Farmland values skyrocket

High crop prices are trickling down to agriculture real estate, which have risen by the most in nearly a decade.

Farmland values jumped 18% from a year ago during the third quarter of 2021 in the Seventh Federal Reserve District, a five-state region including all of Iowa and most of Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin, according to the Chicago Fed.

The gains come as farmers were bolstered by high incomes and low interest rates, and after corn and soybean futures climbed to multiyear peaks in Chicago amid adverse weather for crops.