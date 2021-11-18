CVS Health to close hundreds of drugstores over next 3 years

CVS Health will close hundreds of drugstores during the next three years, as the health care giant adjusts to changing customer needs and converts to new store formats.

The company said Thursday it will close about 300 stores a year for the next three years, nearly a tenth of its approximately 10,000 retail locations, as it reduces store-count density in some places.

CVS said it has been evaluating population changes, customer buying patterns and future health needs to “ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations.”

The company released no details Thursday on where the closings will occur. It did say they would start next spring.

The explosive growth of online shopping has blunted the need for vast networks of drugstores that are just a few minutes' drive from most American homes.

CVS Health said Thursday that it expects to take an impairment charge of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter for the closures. That charge won’t affect the company’s 2021 adjusted earnings forecast, which it raised earlier this month. The company also said it will have an immaterial effect on adjusted earnings per share next year.

Shares of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. rose more than 2%, to $95.15 Thursday afternoon, while broader trading indexes were nearly flat.