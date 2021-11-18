New home construction drops 0.7%

Construction of new homes in the U.S. fell 0.7% in October, but a big jump in the number of permits last month points to anticipation by builders that supply-chain problems that have dogged them for much of the year will soon ease.

October's decline put home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.52 million units, an increase of 0.4% from the rate at this time last year, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Construction activity by region saw modest declines in the Northeast, South and West, while the Midwest came in 5.6% higher in October.

New owner for local concrete contractor

A large local highway, bridges and concrete contractor has been acquired by an Indianapolis firm for an undisclosed sum. The deal closed in late September or early October.

Primco Inc. and its sister company, Speedway Redi-Mix Inc., are now owned by Milestone Contractors, CJ Potts confirmed Wednesday. Potts is Milestone's chief operating officer.

Primco will take the Milestone name on Jan. 1. Speedway will continue to operate under its current name.

All management and employees are expected to stay on, Potts said.

240,000 heavy-duty diesel trucks recalled

Stellantis is recalling more than 240,000 diesel heavy-duty trucks, mainly in North America, to fix fuel pumps that can fail and cause engine stalls. The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 heavy-duty pickups and chassis cab trucks equipped with 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engines.