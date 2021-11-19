CVS closing 900 stores over 3 years

CVS Health will close hundreds of drugstores during the next three years, as the health care giant adjusts to changing customer needs and converts to new store formats.

The company said Thursday it will close about 300 stores a year for the next three years, nearly a tenth of its nearly 10,000 locations, as it reduces store-count density in some places.

CVS said it has been evaluating population changes, customer buying patterns and future health needs to “ensure it has the right kinds of stores in the right locations.”

The company released no details on where the closings will occur. It did say they would start next spring.

CVS Health said Thursday that it expects to take an impairment charge of between $1 billion and $1.2 billion in the fourth quarter for the closures. That charge won't affect the company's 2021 adjusted earnings forecast, which it raised earlier this month. Shares of Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. rose more than 2%, to $95.34, on Thursday.