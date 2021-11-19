Ford reaches deal with chip supplier

Ford Motor Co. on Thursday said it has signed an agreement to collaborate on production and technology advancements with chip supplier GlobalFoundries Inc.

Ford said the “strategic collaboration,” which does not include cross-ownership between the companies, will “advance semiconductor manufacturing and technology development within the U.S., aiming to boost chip supplies for Ford and the U.S. automotive industry.”

John Deere workers approve contract

Deere & Co. workers have approved a contract that will deliver 10% raises immediately and ends a monthlong strike for more than 10,000 employees.

The United Auto Workers union said 61% of its members approved the deal with the tractor maker on their third vote, even though this offer was similar to one that 55% of workers rejected two weeks ago.

The contract covers 12 plants in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas where the Moline, Illinois-based company's iconic John Deere green agricultural and construction equipment is made.