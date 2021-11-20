Recycler jobs safe amid acquisition

A scrap steel recycler will retain Fort Wayne-area employment levels – and likely grow – with an acquisition expected to close in late December.

Effective Jan. 1, 125 MetalX employees in Waterloo and in Delta, Ohio, will become BlueScope employees.

BlueScope announced Nov. 5 it entered an agreement to buy the ferrous scrap steel recycling business of MetalX LLC, a leading supplier to its Ohio-based mini mill business, North Star BlueScope Steel. BlueScope said it would pay $240 million to acquire two of MetalX's operating sites, which are near the North Star facility in Delta.

“Employment levels at both locations are expected to increase as additional business is introduced to the scrap operations,” spokeswoman Michelle Immoos said through email response Friday.

MetalX will retain 107 employees in Auburn and Fort Wayne. Expansion plans could also mean additional jobs at those sites, Immoos said.

GM working on chip designs

General Motors is working with seven chip supplier partners on new designs of chips that would be capable of handling more than the current chips and would be made in North America, GM President Mark Reuss said.

Reuss said GM and its chip suppliers are working on three new families of microcontrollers that will lower the number of chips by 95% on future vehicles. He foresees making as many as 10 million microcontroller units a year.

Also, GM's startup BrightDrop, which makes electric delivery vans and other technological solutions for the delivery industry, said fleet management company Merchants Fleet is expanding its order to include the EV410, a new midsize electric light commercial truck. Merchants Fleet decided to buy 5,400 EV410s, bringing its total purchase to 18,000 BrightDrop electric vehicles.

Japan advances stimulus

Japan's Cabinet approved Friday a record $490 billion stimulus package, including cash handouts and aid to ailing businesses, to help the economy out of the doldrums worsened by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The proposal still needs parliamentary approval.

The plan includes doling out $880 each in monetary assistance to those 18 years or younger and aid for businesses whose sales plummeted because of coronavirus measures.