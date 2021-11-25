The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

 
Weather
Thursday, November 25, 2021 1:00 am

Jobless claims drop by 71,000 to 199,000

Associated Press

WASHINGTON – The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year's novel coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims dropped by 71,000, to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November 1969. But seasonal adjustments around the Thanksgiving holiday contributed significantly to the bigger-than-expected drop. Unadjusted, claims actually ticked up by more than 18,000, to nearly 259,000.

The four-week average of claims, which smooths out weekly ups and downs, also dropped – by 21,000, to just more than 252,000, the lowest since mid-March 2020, when the pandemic slammed the economy.

Since topping 900,000 in early January, the applications have fallen steadily toward and now fallen below their prepandemic level of around 220,000 a week. Claims for jobless aid are a proxy for layoffs.

Overall, 2 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment checks the week that ended Nov. 13, down slightly from the week before.

The job market has staged a remarkable comeback since the spring of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close or cut hours and kept many Americans at home as a health precaution. In March and April last year, employers slashed more than 22 million jobs.

But government relief checks, super-low interest rates and the rollout of vaccines combined to give consumers the confidence and financial wherewithal to start spending again.

Employers, scrambling to meet a surge in demand, have made 18 million new hires since April 2020 and are expected to add another 575,000 this month.

Share this article

Share
Email story

More stories

Subscribe to our newsletters

* indicates required
Newsletters  