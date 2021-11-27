Stocks plunge on worrisome variant news

NEW YORK – Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new novel coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe.

The S&P 500 index dropped 106.84 points, or 2.3%, to close at 4,594.62. It was the worst day for Wall Street's benchmark index since February.

The index was dragged lower by banks, travel companies and energy companies as investors tried to reposition to protect themselves financially from the new variant.

The price of oil fell about 13%, the biggest decline since early in the pandemic, amid worries of another slowdown in the global economy. That, in turn, dragged down energy stocks. Exxon shares fell 3.5%, and Chevron fell 2.3%.

Blue chips fell 905.04 points to end the day at 34,899.34. The Nasdaq Composite lost 353.57 points, or 2.2%, to 15,491.66.

“Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

That was evident from the action in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.48% from 1.64% Wednesday. As a result, banks took some of the heaviest losses. JPMorgan Chase dropped 3%.

The economic effects of this variant were already being felt as the European Union, U.K. and U.S. announced travel restrictions from southern Africa. Airline stocks quickly sold off, with United Airlines dropping 9.6%, and American Airlines falling 8.8%.

Even Bitcoin got caught up in the selling. The digital currency dropped 8.4%, to $54,179, according to CoinDesk.

“Supply chains are already stretched,” said Neil Shearing, an economist with Capital Economics in London. “A new, more dangerous, virus wave could cause some workers to temporarily exit the workforce and deter others from returning, making current labor shortages worse.”

The variant also puts more pressure on central banks that are already faced with a dilemma – whether and when to raise interest rates to combat rising inflation.

“The threat of a new, more serious, variant of the virus may be a reason for central banks to postpone plans to raise interest rates until the picture becomes clearer,” Shearing said.

Stock trading the Friday after Thanksgiving is typically the slowest day of the year, with the market closing at 1 p.m. Eastern time. However, volume Friday was much higher than it would typically be for a holiday-shortened day. About 3.4 billion shares exchanged hands on the New York Stock Exchange, which is only modestly below the 4 billion shares traded on an average day.

Fearful of more lockdowns and travel bans, investors moved money into companies that largely benefited from previous waves, such as Zoom Communications for meetings or Peloton for at-home exercise equipment. Shares in both companies rose nearly 6%.