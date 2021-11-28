Parties filling caterers' calendars

More employers are ready to help workers put on a party hat this year, despite the persistence of COVID-19.

Survey results that one Chicago-area consulting firm released this month said 27% of companies plan to hold an in-person holiday party, up from the 5% who reported they would last year. Another 22% were unsure what they might plan, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc.

The company's annual survey on holiday party plans, in its 17th year, was conducted online Oct. 21-Nov. 8. It was sent to more than 2,000 U.S. human resources executives; 182 responded, representing various-sized companies and industries. Because it was not a scientific survey, no margin of error was calculated.

Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of the company, said there “appears to be even more uncertainty surrounding company parties this year than last.”

“Most companies simply canceled the event in 2020, likely hoping it would be a one-year issue,” Challenger said in a statement. “Now that we're entering the second pandemic holiday season, companies want to celebrate and connect their teams but are not quite sure how to do it.”

Overall, 35% of companies will not hold an event this year, down from the 55% who said they were not holding any kind of event, even virtual, in 2020. Of those, 18% of companies canceled plans specifically due to COVID. Another 3% report they are not having a party due to cost cutting, while 10% report they never hold holiday parties.

Classic Café Catering and Event Center in Fort Wayne has had some holiday event cancellations, mostly for elderly groups where concerns about the coronavirus are heightened. But Office Manager Monica Gustin said it is still shaping up to be better than 2020.

“Last year was a dud,” she said.

Classic Café Catering will host some groups at its facility at 4832 Hillegas Road but will also carry meals off-site. Some clients are offering family-friendly events, such as Breakfast With Santa, Gustin said.

Ceruti's Catering does holiday events that include anywhere from 40 to 400 or more. The business has multiple locations, including a banquet and event center on Illinois Road and the Bergstaff Place on East Washington Boulevard. Ceruti's also caters at businesses, including factories that feed three shifts of employees.

Owner Joe Ceruti looks forward to more activity this year, whether clients want hors d'oeuvres, food stations or plated meals.

“If you contrast it to last year, the governor shut us down so nobody could have a party last year, so you're going from one extreme to another,” Ceruti said. “A handful have postponed again because of COVID ... but for the most part, people are moving forward as normal.”

Ceruti said caterers followed many safety and sanitation protocols prior to the pandemic. One newer approach, he said, has been to have hand sanitizer available for those being served.

By mid-November, caterer Tim Hall said his holiday calendar was almost booked, with just a few openings left closer to Christmas.

“I'm packed. I'm completely swamped,” said Hall, owner/operator of Timmy's Hall and Neza's Too, based in Garrett. “Things are quickly coming back.”

Greater Fort Wayne Inc., the local chamber alliance, is planning a Holiday Night Dec. 9 at Memorial Coliseum. The three-hour event for members involves an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and networking, according to the organization's website.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas said 5% of its survey respondents indicated they will hold events in-person without any precautions, up from 1% in 2020. Another 7% of respondents reported they would have virtual events this year, down from 17% who reported the same in 2020.

Meanwhile, 8% are having in-person parties and modifying it due to COVID, up from 4% last year.

