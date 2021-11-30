Nissan pushing EVs with $17.6 billion investment

TOKYO – Nissan said Monday it is investing $17.6 billion over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to boost its electric vehicle lineup.

The Japanese automaker's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said 15 new electric vehicles will be available by fiscal 2030. Nissan Motor Co. is aiming for a 50% “electrification” of the company's model lineup, including hybrids and other kinds of environmentally friendly models other than just electric vehicles.

Nissan's electrification rests on developing a new all solid state battery that it categorized as a breakthrough for being cheaper and generating more power than batteries now in use. That means electric powertrains can be more easily used in trucks, vans and other heavier vehicles because the batteries can be smaller.

Allstate selling HQ in Chicago suburb

Insurance giant Allstate has reached an agreement to sell its longtime Northbrook, Illinois, headquarters for $232 million, the company announced Monday.

The sale to Dermody Properties, a Nevada-based industrial developer that specializes in e-commerce and logistics sites, encompasses the majority of the sprawling campus along Interstate 294 in an unincorporated area of the Chicago suburb. The transaction is expected to close next year.

Allstate has been a Northbrook corporate fixture since 1967. The company said it plans to keep a significant presence in the area, including its existing Chicago office space.

Dodge putting end to V-8 muscle cars

Dodge is ending production of its iconic, V-8-powered Hellcat Challenger and Charger muscle cars by 2023 as the brand transitions to a mix of electrified EV, hybrid, and plug-in drivetrains.

The high-horsepower, supercharged hemi engines have defined the brand the last six years, driving an increase in sales, as Dodge put Hellcat V-8s into everything from its muscle cars to the three-row Durango SUV.

The Charger and Challenger models will remain in the lineup. The news amps up the pressure on Dodge's first so-called eMuscle electric car, due early next year in prototype, to deliver on its promise of a new era of Tesla-like electric performance.