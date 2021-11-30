Shoppers hit stores, but traffic shy of '20

NEW YORK – Americans are spending freely and going back to store-shopping, knocking out some of the momentum in online sales from last year when Americans were making many of their purchases exclusively via the internet.

Shopper traffic roared back on Black Friday, but it was still below pre-pandemic levels in part because retailers spread out big deals starting in October. The early buying is expected to also take a bite out of online sales on Monday, coined Cyber Monday by the National Retail Federation in 2005.

In fact, Adobe Digital Economy Index said it was the first time online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday hadn't grown, and Cyber Monday could likewise see a decline compared with a year ago.

Adobe, which tracks more than 1 trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, had previously recorded healthy online sales gains since it first began reporting on e-commerce in 2012.

Still, Cyber Monday should remain the biggest online spending day of the year. Consumers are expected to spend between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion on Monday, making it once again the biggest online shopping day of the year, according to Adobe.

Both Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day online shopping came in below Adobe's prediction. On Black Friday, online sales reached $8.9 billion, down from $9 billion in 2020, the second-largest day of the year. On Thanksgiving Day, online sales reached $5.1 billion, unchanged from the year-ago period.

Overall, Black Friday store traffic was more robust than last year but was still below pre-pandemic levels, as shoppers spread out their buying in response to earlier deals in October and shifted more of their spending online.

Black Friday sales surged 29.8% through mid-afternoon, compared with last year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all types of payments, including cash and credit cards. That was above its 20% growth forecast for the day.

For the holiday season, online sales should increase 10% from a year ago, compared with a 33% increase last year, according to Adobe.

Still, spending on Cyber Monday could drop from last year's level of $10.8 billion as Americans are spreading out their purchases more in response to discounting in October by retailers, according to Adobe.

Sales on Friday were either below or had modest gains compared with pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to various spending measures.