BBB to honor city advocate Vandeveer

Longtime Fort Wayne advocate Jerry Vandeveer today will be named the 2021 Individual of Integrity by the Better Business Bureau Serving Northern Indiana.

Vandeveer is known for promoting health screenings and supporting local public safety departments. He and his late wife, Linda, were also involved in building the Police Memorial Garden at Baker Street and Fairfield Avenue in 2000.

The award is part of the BBB's annual Torch Awards program. All award winners demonstrate a high level of trust among their team members, their customers and their communities, officials say. Businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations are recognized for exemplifying “the highest of marketplace ethics.”

Fort Wayne-based Vera Bradley, which makes women's handbags, luggage and accessories, will be named the 2021 Business of Integrity for large businesses. The ROP Shop, which sells rugged outdoor products in Bluffton, will be named the 2021 Business of Integrity in the medium category. M&M Home Remodeling Services of Crown Point will receive the same designation in the small business category.

Kate's Kart, a Fort Wayne nonprofit that gives books to hospitalized children, will be named the 2021 Charity of Integrity.

BNutty, a Portage snack maker, will be named 2021 Entrepreneur of Integrity, an award chosen by the BBB in partnership with Elevate Northeast. And South Bend's St. Joseph Funeral Home & Cemetery will be named the 2021 Pillar of the Community.

“These businesses, charity and individual stood out to our panel of judges as some who personify trust, integrity and ethics in today's marketplace,” Marjorie Stephens, the local BBB's president and CEO, said in a statement. “BBB's mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust, and we're honored to celebrate those businesses that do it right.”

Vandeveer received the Key to the Fort in 2020 and the Sagamore of the Wabash in 2016. The Key to the Fort is awarded to residents who have made an extraordinary commitment to the community through a life of stewardship and involvement, city officials said last year. The Sagamore is Indiana's highest civilian honor.

