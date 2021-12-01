Judge urged to reject opioid deal

NEW YORK – A federal judge should reject a sweeping settlement to thousands of lawsuits against OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, a group of states said at a hearing Tuesday, arguing the protections it extends to members of the Sackler family who own the firm are improper.

States have credible claims that family members took more than $10 billion from the company, steered it toward bankruptcy, and then used a settlement crafted in bankruptcy court to gain legal protections for themselves, Washington state Solicitor General Noah Purcell told U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon.

The plan calls for members of the Sackler family to contribute more than $4 billion in cash, plus the company itself, to fight the opioid epidemic, which has been linked to more than 500,000 U.S. deaths in the last two decades.

In exchange, members of the family are to be protected from lawsuits accusing them of spurring the crisis. They would not be protected from criminal charges, but they're not facing any now.

City recycling company gets $10 million grant

Sortera Alloys, a Fort Wayne company that recycles metal from scrapped automobiles, has received $10 million in funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the company said in a news release.

Founded by Bill Gates, Breakthrough is a coalition of private investors that secures capital for businesses combating climate change. Sortera's new money builds on earlier funding from Chrysalix, a venture capital company, and the federal Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy. The money will be used to scale up operations from a 10-acre pilot plant in Fort Wayne, the company said.

Sortera, at 909 Coliseum Blvd. N., has been shipping trial truckloads of aluminum feedstock -- cast, sheet and extrusions -- from the plant for the last few months. The company is also developing a mass production plant expected to be operational in 2022.

Home prices rise 19.1% in September

U.S. home prices rose briskly in September, another sign the housing market is booming in the aftermath of last year's novel coronavirus recession.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price climbed 19.1% in September from a year earlier. The strong price gains marked a deceleration from August's 19.6% year-over-year increase. Still, September prices in all 20 cities set new records.