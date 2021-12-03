McDonald's suit dismissed

CHICAGO – A federal judge has dismissed a $10 billion racial discrimination lawsuit against McDonald's filed by media companies owned by Byron Allen about the way the burger chain spends its advertising dollars.

The suit, filed in May by Entertainment Studios Networks and Weather Group, alleged McDonald's refused to advertise on their networks despite taking out ads with similar white-owned networks.

In dismissing the suit, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin said the companies had failed to support the notion that McDonald's intentionally discriminated based on race, but gave them an opportunity to refile the complaint. Loretta Lynch, an attorney for McDonald's, said the company would assess the new claims and move again to dismiss them “as we believe there is no evidence supporting this meritless case.”

BP agrees to $512,450 fine at Indiana refinery

Oil giant BP agreed Thursday to pay a $512,450 penalty and reduce soot emissions from its Whiting refinery under an agreement with regulators and activists who accused the company of violating an earlier deal.

The U.S. District Court settlement modifies a previous consent decree that required BP Products North America Inc. to limit releases from the sprawling facility on the southwest shore of Lake Michigan.

The refinery 15 miles southeast of Chicago converts around 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily into gasoline, other fuels and asphalt. Built originally by Standard Oil in 1889, it's the largest refinery in the Midwest, the sixth-largest in the U.S. and BP's biggest worldwide.

Jobless claims up 28,000 last week

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week even though the U.S. job market has been rebounding from last year's coronavirus recession.

Jobless claims climbed by 28,000, to 222,000, from the previous week's 52-year low of 194,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 239,000, a pandemic low.

Since topping 900,000 in early January, the weekly applications – a proxy for layoffs – have been falling. Overall, 2 million Americans were receiving traditional jobless benefits during the week that ended Nov. 20, down by 107,000 from the week before.