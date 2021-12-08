Mentorship program aimed at aiding professional women

Indiana Tech is partnering with a consulting company to develop Project Lead for Women, an executive mentoring program.

The program, developed with Engage Mentoring, will launch today, the school said in a news release.

Project Lead for Women will help professional women who want to become better mentors or want to connect with established mentors within their business community, the release said. The program's model combines group work with a proprietary software system to help participants build skills.

Indiana Tech is excited to offer the program, which will include sponsoring female college students, said a statement from Cindy Price Verduce, director, Career Center and Regional Career Services at Indiana Tech.

The program should also allow Indiana Tech to “play an active role in connecting students to qualified mentors and retaining more female talent in our region and state,” she said.

Dr. Kristal Walker, vice president for employee well-being at Sweetwater, was scheduled as keynote speaker at an executive breakfast today to launch the program. Theresa Ayers, director of institutional product development and sales at American Trust, will be the local market leader.

“Combining leadership development, coaching, and mentoring, this 12-month program accelerates learning and leadership development and provides an expanded network of peers from a variety of different industries,” the mentoringwomensnetwork.com website says.

The program requires a commitment of two to four hours each month. Interested individuals can contact Ayers at theresa@mentoringwomensnetwork.com

