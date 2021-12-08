The Journal Gazette
 
Regional companies awarded state grants

Several northeast Indiana companies are among 44 recipients of money from the state's Manufacturing Readiness Grants program, officials announced Tuesday.

More than $3.6 million in grants will support a projected $23 million in technology-based investment, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Conexus Indiana. All grants must be matched by the applicant on a minimum 1-to-1 basis, a news release said.

The region's recipients, and their counties, are:

80/20 Inc., Whitley County, will receive $150,000. The company is purchasing automated equipment to integrate with its manufacturing system to enable custom order fulfillment in real time; Aegis Sales & Engineering, Allen County, will receive $40,000. The company is investing in advanced production equipment with several Industry 4.0 features; Buchan Logging Inc., Adams County, will receive $50,000. The logging operation is purchasing a tech-enabled timber harvesting machine to adopt mechanical felling techniques; Buchan Sawmill Inc., Allen County, will receive $150,000. It is implementing a machine vision system to electronically manage and execute saw cuts; DOT America, Whitley County, will receive $100,000. The company is purchasing an automated vacuum plasma spray chamber. First Gear Inc., Allen County, will get $90,000. The company is investing in new production equipment with software for remote monitoring and upgraded computer-aided manufacturing software. Micropulse Inc., Whitley County, will get $17,125. The company is developing its own digital system to record and maintain product inspection data. Poseidon Barge Ltd., Adams County, will receive $200,000. The company is investing in its first robotic welding system; Red Star Contract Manufacturing Inc., Whitley County, will receive $100,000. The company is investing in several cobots to automate production and improve efficiency. Vestil Manufacturing, Steuben County, will receive $175,000. The company is investing in manufacturing equipment for its new facility as well as adding new research and development and logistics distribution equipment; WishBone Medical Inc., Kosciusko County, will receive $100,000. The company is investing in additive manufacturing to enhance design potential and accelerate the production of cleaned and sterilized medical devices. 

