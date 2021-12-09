Meta expanding ban of Myanmar military

Facebook's parent company Meta said Wednesday it has expanded its ban on postings linked to Myanmar's military to include all pages, groups, and accounts representing military-controlled businesses. It had already banned advertising from such businesses in February.

The February action followed the army's seizure of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

The new action came just a day after a lawsuit was filed in California against Facebook parent Meta Platforms. It seeks more than $150 billion for the company's alleged failure to stop hateful posts that incited violence against the Muslim Rohingya minority by Myanmar's military and its supporters.

Employers post 11 million jobs

U.S. employers posted 11 million open jobs in October, nearly matching a record high reached in July and a sign that companies were confident enough in the economy to expand.

The government report Wednesday also showed the number of people quitting their jobs dropped slightly in October to 4.2 million, from 4.4 million in September.

The figures from the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey show that with so many companies chasing relatively few unemployed people, job-seekers have the most bargaining power they have had in at least two decades.

Michigan eyes cash for plants

Michigan would create new economic development funds to help the state land major business expansions, including possible electric vehicle and battery plants, under bills that received initial approval Wednesday.

Lawmakers did not say how much money they may put into the accounts to offer manufacturers and to prepare shovel-ready industrial sites.