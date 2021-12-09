Vera Bradley quarterly earnings down

Vera Bradley Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $5.78 million, or 17 cents per diluted common share, a 35% decrease from the $8.87 million, or 26 cents a share, reported for the same period last year.

The Fort Wayne-based maker of women's handbags, luggage and accessories also reported third-quarter revenue of $135 million, an 8% increase from the $125 million posted for third-quarter a year ago.

Vera Bradley Inc.'s fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 30. Vera Bradley Inc. or “the company” refers to the entire enterprise and includes both the Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands. Pura Vida is an online jewelry retailer.

CEO Rob Wallstrom explained in his comments that some costs increased during the 13-week period.

“Like much of the industry, we continued to experience supply chain challenges and significantly increased freight expenses that put meaningful pressure on gross margin in the quarter,” he said, adding that the company estimates the increase translated to a 5-cent decrease per diluted common share.

The Vera Bradley brand's profits were also reduced because of “higher tariffs from previously duty-free countries” where the company buys fabric and manufactures some of its products. The previous duty-free status expired at the beginning of the calendar year, Wallstrom said.

Julia Bentley, vice president of investor relations and employee communications, added a third factor that affected earnings. Last year, the company reported robust sale of “high-margin” face masks. That income – and profit margin – weren't repeated this year, she said in an email.

Wallstrom said the company is increasing some retail prices for both brands to offset added costs.

He remains confident in the future of the company, which has “a healthy cash position, a debt-free balance sheet, and an ability to generate free cash flow. ...”

“We are confident that both our Vera Bradley and Pura Vida brands have meaningful long-term growth opportunities, well beyond their core product categories,” he said. “We remain focused on our vision to be a purpose-driven, multi-lifestyle brand, high-growth company.”

