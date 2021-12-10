CVS to add doctor-led primary care centers

CVS Health is launching a plan to use telemedicine, new clinics and teams of doctors, nurses and pharmacists to push deeper into managing customer health.

The health care giant says it intends to add a few hundred primary care centers to its mix of drugstores and “HealthHUB” locations it started introducing a few years ago. Those locations can include regular drugstore services plus employees such as dietitians. The clinics will include a doctor-led care team that also may include social workers and mental health specialists.

A big target for this competition – millions of aging baby boomers who will need more regular care and have coverage through government-funded plans such as Medicare Advantage.

GM lining up magnet supplier

General Motors has taken two more steps to make sure it has the raw materials for the transition from petroleum to battery power, this time lining up magnets for electric vehicle motors.

On Thursday the company said it has a deal with MP Materials to supply rare-earth metals and finished magnets for the motors from a new factory to be built in Fort Worth, Texas, starting in 2023.

It's also negotiating what is likely to be a joint venture with Vacuumschmelze of Germany to build a U.S. factory to make electric vehicle motor magnets. Production is to start in 2024 and will create hundreds of new jobs, the companies said.

Jobless aid claims lowest in 52 years

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level since September 1969, more evidence the U.S. job market is recovering from last year's coronavirus recession.

Unemployment claims dropped by 43,000, to 184,000, last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The four-week moving average, which smooths out week-to-week ups and downs, fell below 219,000, the lowest since the pandemic hit the United States hard in March 2020.

Overall, just fewer than 2 million Americans were collecting traditional unemployment benefits in the week that ended Nov. 27.