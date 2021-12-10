GM to upgrade Indiana foundry to support electric pickup

BEDFORD, Ind. -- General Motors is planning a $51 million upgrade at its aluminum die casting foundry in southern Indiana to support manufacturing of the upcoming electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

GM said it will install state-of-the-art equipment at its sprawling Bedford plant, which this year began producing electric drive unit castings for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, The Herald-Times of Bloomington reported.

Production of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup will begin this month at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant, located in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

The planned upgrade at the Bedford foundry will support the manufacture of drive unit castings for the Chevrolet Silverado EV and other current casting applications, company officials said.

“This investment is another example of the company bringing along our workforce in our journey to an all-electric future while we strengthen our current products," said Phil Kienle, GM vice president of North America Manufacturing and Labor Relations.

The news of GM’s investment comes less than a year after the company announced a $7 million plan to increase its die casting capabilities at the plant, which has nearly 900 hourly and salaried workers.

The plant produces cylinder heads, cylinder blocks, transmission cases, structural components, and drive unit housings used in Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles.

Bedford is about 80 miles south of Indianapolis.