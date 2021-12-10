Starbucks workers want union

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Starbucks workers at a store in Buffalo voted Thursday to unionize, a first for the 50-year-old coffee retailer in the U.S. and the latest sign the labor movement is stirring after decades of decline.

The National Labor Relations Board said Thursday that workers voted 19-8 in favor of a union at one of three locations in Buffalo. A second store rejected the union in a vote of 12-8. The results of a third store could not be determined because of several challenged votes.

If the labor board certifies the results, a process expected to take about a week, it would be the first for any Starbucks-owned store in the U.S. to unionize.

Starbucks has actively fought unionization at its stores for decades, saying its stores function best when the company works directly with employees.

Workers watching the vote count over Zoom on a big screen at a union office in Buffalo erupted into cheers and chants of “Elmwood, Elmwood, Elmwood!” when the results of that location were announced, jumping up and down and hugging each other.

Workers at all three stores began voting by mail last month on whether they wanted to be represented by Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

The National Labor Relations Board began counting ballots Thursday from union elections held at the stores. About 111 Starbucks workers were eligible to vote.

“Yes” votes could accelerate unionization efforts at other U.S. Starbucks stores. Already, three more stores in Buffalo and a store in Mesa, Arizona, have filed petitions with the labor board for their own union elections.

Union backers at the first three Buffalo stores filed petitions with the labor board in August seeking representation by Workers United

Starbucks owns and operates 8,000 stores in the U.S.