Shareholders OK Shell changes

LONDON – From now on, just call it Shell.

Royal Dutch Shell on Friday received approval from shareholders to simplify its archaic corporate structure, which grew out of the merger more than a century ago of a British company that once traded in exotic seashells and an oil company in the Netherlands.

The changes will mean a single headquarters in London and one class of shares, instead of two, which Shell says will create faster payouts to shareholders and boost its shift to renewable energy.

It comes as management resists pressure from some investors to break up the company into one business focusing on renewable energy and another for legacy fossil fuels.

US budget deficit starts to shrink

The U.S. budget deficit totaled $356.4 billion in the first two months of the budget year, down 17% from the same period a year ago, as a sharp jump in government revenues offset a smaller increase in spending.

In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Friday that the government's deficit in October and November was $72.9 billion below the deficit in the same two months last year. The government's budget year starts on Oct. 1.

The improvement reflected the fact that government revenues have been rising at a faster pace than government spending during the last two months.

Toyota selling auto insurance

Toyota wants to sell you a car, finance it, service it and now insure it, too.

Toyota Auto Insurance is being sold in Indiana, Ohio, Arizona, Illinois and South Carolina, and soon will be operating in Georgia, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, with more states added monthly, Toyota said.

Other vehicles in a household that aren't Toyota brands can also be insured. To make its insurance product stand out, Toyota is offering a 5% discount on repairs at its certified collision centers that it said will be made with Toyota genuine parts whenever possible.