'Buy now, pay later' catches on in time for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO – As Americans shop for the holidays, they will likely see a swarm of offers to get their gifts now but pay for them later in fixed monthly installments.

Fueled by several hot Silicon Valley startups as well as a push by the big credit card companies, “buy now, pay later” is now available for buying a $1,500 Peloton exercise bicycle as well as a $60 floral bouquet. Thousands of retailers, big and small, often have an option on their websites to pay for a purchase in installments at checkout. In the case of credit cards, customers are being allowed to create fixed payment plans days or even a few weeks after the purchase.

Americans seem to be champing at the bit to try this financial option, which has been common outside the U.S. for some time. One major credit card company says roughly six out of every 10 of its U.S. customers started a buy now, pay later program for the first time this year, and the Silicon Valley-backed companies who offer these plans are seeing tens of thousands of new customers every week.

“My shopping habits can be a bit impulsive, so I like the ability to break it up over several payments,” said Shahin Rafikian, 26, who lives in Los Angeles and has used several buy now, pay later services to buy concert tickets, vinyl records and other items.

Rafikian said he would have likely bought fewer large-ticket items if the cost had just gone onto a credit card that never got paid off.

Industry advocates say buy now, pay later programs are preferable to credit cards because there are fixed monthly payments and any interest is clearly stated upfront. Consumer advocates, typically skeptical about any new financial product, also have been relatively more positive about buy now, pay later since any plan would have a beginning and end date. Most of their worries concern any fees that might be associated with late payments.

“These products do encourage people to pay purchases off quicker and usually with less interest, but if people are using them to simply buy more than they should and getting over their heads, paying late fees, etc., are they really helping manage people's expenses?” said Lauren Saunders, associate director for the National Consumer Law Center.

Adobe Digital Economy Index, which analyzes direct consumer transactions online, said revenue on Cyber Monday from buy now, pay later plans rose 21% from a year ago.

Buy now, pay later is not a new product – services or products such as layaway, monthly payments on large purchases and even retail credit cards have existed for decades. What's different is how it's being offered, and who is offering the service.

Instead of telling a customer to apply for a store-branded credit card, which often can be used only at that one retailer, companies have added financing options provided through third-party companies such as Affirm, Afterpay or PayPal at their online checkout.

There are typically two different types of buy now, pay later services: the short-term payment plans that break a purchase up into four or six biweekly payments, and the longer-term installment loan-like products that Affirm offers.

PayPal co-founder Max Levchin started Affirm in 2012. The $32 billion company went public this year and effectively made Levchin the latest PayPal alumnus to become a billionaire.

Levchin, 46, said he started Affirm partly because when he was younger credit cards ruined his credit and buried him in interest and fees. He said he wanted to create a financially healthier product that would allow people to buy things on credit.

“We knew it was going to be gigantic a long time ago. It's just at the kind of scale now where it's basically impossible to ignore,” Levchin said in an interview in San Francisco.

The option to spread more routine purchases over time is going to be even more widespread in the coming months. At a café, Levchin paid for a $22 lunch by splitting the payments into four biweekly payments of $5.50. The company is testing a debit card that will allow customers to decide whether to pay any purchase in total or spread it over time.

The cost of doing pay-over-time can vary with Affirm and other buy now, pay later providers. A six-to-eight-week purchase may carry no interest at all like the $22 lunch. In some cases, the merchant has decided to pay the interest for the customer. But other consumers could pay as much as 30% annual interest on these large purchases with Affirm.

Credit card companies, seeing the potential impact of buy now, pay later on their business model, have tried to adapt. American Express, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup all now offer similar payment plans for items purchased on their cards. A report by consulting firm McKinsey found that buy now pay, later startups diverted between $8 billion and $10 billion in revenue from traditional banks that would have likely financed these purchases a few years ago.

AmEx said 58% of its customers have set up a purchase plan for the first time this year, and more than $5 billion worth of purchases have been put on “Pay It, Plan It” agreements.