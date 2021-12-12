Local retailers say supply varies

Fort Wayne-area residents looking for generators will find options and supply varies among retailers.

Matt Chapman, manager at Northern Tool + Equipment, said his West Washington Center Road store saw more of a “spike in demand” during the summer and early fall for the backup power equipment.

With the exception of Honda-style small engines, he said supply hasn't been an issue. Some customers prefer generators with the higher wattages that can power an entire house in case of an outage. Others are interested in moderate-sized generators that can at least keep appliances going.

Hambrock Electric started experiencing an inventory squeeze last year that continues.

“I have 60 orders on my desk to install generators, ... but it's taking about 36 weeks to get them in,” said Jeff Hambrock, vice president and owner of the business on Illinois Road. “Now orders go in a pile and they get it to you when they get it to you.”

For generators, Hambrock said his store relies on one supplier – in Wisconsin – for one of the top brands, Generac.

Hambrock recalls some severe weather events that drove sales. But before the pandemic, Hambrock said he had no problem getting generators and could have orders back in less than a week.

One bright spot: Customers understand. Hambrock said that's because many of them have seen supply chain bottlenecks when buying other items – something he also has firsthand experience with.

“I ordered a couch last year,” Hambrock said, “and it took seven months for me to get my couch.”

